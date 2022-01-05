Our precious son, Jackson Ray Killian, was born sleeping on Jan. 2, 2022 at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson.

We loved our son unconditionally and we hadn’t even met him yet. It is with heavy hearts that we honor and say goodbye to our precious baby boy. Some people only dream of angels; we held one in our arms.

He was the son of Jake and Allyson (Stewart) Killian. In addition to his parents, Jackson is survived by grandparents, Jonathan Killian, Jamie Stewart, and Holly Hylemon; aunts, Katlyn Hylemon, Morgan Hylemon, and Melissa Killian; uncle Matthew Killian; great-grandparents, Sue and Max Stewart, Becky and Bill Hylemon; and several cousins.

A private family service to honor Jackson will be held.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to care for Jackson and the Killian family.