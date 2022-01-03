Trevor Hiatt, 100, of Anderson, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Born in Fort Wayne, on July 31, 1921 to the late Gerald and Mary (Perkins) Hiatt, he married Margaret (Odom) Hiatt on Aug. 30, 1945 and shared 56 years of marriage before she passed on March 16, 2001.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Delco Remy in 1980 after 42 years of service.

A member of the U.A.W. #662 and the Frankton Masonic Lodge, he was a talented poet. His book of poetry can be found in the Indiana Author’s section of the Anderson Public Library.

He is survived by his granddaughters, Vanessa Hiatt of Elwood, and Valerie Smith of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two great- granddaughters, Paige and Kathryn; brother, Dan Hiatt of Seattle, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Terry Hiatt, and brother, Dave Hiatt.

Visitation will be held today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home Frankton chapel.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with Pastor Joe Huff officiating. Burial will follow in the K of P and IOOF Cemetery in Frankton with full military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy and the Elwood VFW Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to either Compassus Hospice or the Anderson Humane Society.

