Tater Blackford, Jr., 53, of Elwood passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at Witham Memorial Hospital following a courageous battle with COVID-19.

Tater was born in Tipton on May 28, 1968, the son of Don R.Sr. and Edna (Idlewine) Blackford.

He was employed as a Marine Technician at Mid-Indiana Marine in Atlanta, Ind.

Tater was known as an avid bowler and enjoyed racing, fishing, boating, and especially taking his grandkids on adventurous trips. He coached Elwood youth sports for many years, and found it most rewarding as he coached his son in baseball, basketball and bowling and grandson, Gage, in baseball and bowling.

During the summer months, Tater could always be found driving his custom snow cone truck throughout the community passing out snow cones to the Elwood youth. More than anything, Tater enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends, and he will be missed beyond measure by everyone who knew and loved him.

Tater is survived by his mother, Edna Blackford; long-time companion Shannon Ronk; three daughters, Tiffany Blackford, Meagan (Tyler) Sanders, and Morgan (Nathan Grace) Blackford; son, Jackson Blackford; nine grandchildren, Gage Blackford, Kaidence Hollenbaugh, Gabi Blackford, Hope Blackford, Haze Blackford, Lillian Sanders, Lane Sanders, Luke Sanders, and Kinsley Grace; brother, Patrick Blackford; sister, Autumn (Rob) Starks; brother-in-law, Andy Leeson; and several nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Don R. Blackford Sr.; sister, Tracey Leeson; and all of his beloved grandparents.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

A memorial service to honor Tater’s life will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Mike Harris officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family through the funeral home to help offset expenses and to ensure that Tater’s family and son, Jackson, can continue to participate in travel sports in honor of his father who was his number one fan and supporter.

Online condolences can be shared at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.