Ronald A. Kleyla, 64, of Elwood, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, following a brief illness.

He was born in Anderson, on Oct. 24, 1957, the son of James Kleyla and Barbara Williams.

He retired from Triple S Tire of Elwood after several years of service.

He is survived by his two children, daughter, Irene Kimble; and son, Charles Whitaker, both of Elwood; a granddaughter; brother, Brian Bullard of Marion, Ind.; sister, Diane Cox of Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his parents, James Kleyla and Barbara Williams.

Cremation was chosen with a Celebration of Life memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to care for Ron and the Kleyla family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family through the funeral home to help with expenses.

