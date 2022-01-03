Mary G. Stephens, 95, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood.

She was born in Cave City, Ark., on Nov. 16, 1926, to the late Emerson and Sarah (Brashers) Marlin.

On Oct. 30, 1942, she married Rev. Basil E.Stephens and they shared 58 years of marriage together before he passed away on Sept. 14, 2001.

Mary was a faithful member of Cornerstone Assembly of God. Being a Pastor’s wife was a great calling she fulfilled for 33 years. She loved doing visitation at church. and if you were in her presence, you were always invited to church. She was faithful in attendance, prayer, Bible reading and giving.

Mary was devoted to her family. She cherished family gatherings and was overjoyed when family and friends came to visit her. She will always be remembered as a classy lady who always had a radiant smile on her face. She loved to entertain and was a great cook. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking, shopping, gardening and canning. She played the guitar and piano. Mary was a prayer warrior, hard worker, had an awesome sense of humor and a contagious smile. She loved all of her grandchildren, and even at the age of 90 years old, she bought Christmas presents for each and everyone of them.

Mary is survived by two sons, Don (Anna) Stephens of Elwood and Kim (Linda) Stephens of Tipton; four daughters, Linda (Bobby) Moore of Elwood, Sandra (Tim) Singleton of Green-town, Deborah (Matt) Davis of Greentown and Karen (Machael) Larimore of Elwood; daughter-In-Law, Alberta Stephens of Alexan-dria; 20 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Larry Stephens; sisters, Gladys Sugg, Gretha McCants and Monnie Jo Gaines.

Visitation is Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Assembly of God Church located at 400 North A Street, Elwood, Ind. 46036.

Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Cornerstone Assembly of God Church with Pastor David Hollis and her grandson Pastor Brad Singleton officiating.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church.

