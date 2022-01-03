Lewis Nolan Beeman, 69, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Community Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Nov. 27, 1952, to the late Jack and Jean Beeman.

He married Barbara Sue Beeman on April 3, 1992, and they shared 29 years of marriage together before her passing on July 3, 2021.

The family takes great comfort in knowing that Lewis is now reunited in Heaven with Barb.

Lewis was the owner and operator of Beeman Trucking, Inc. and he leaves behind his crew who shared his passion for trucking. He enjoyed fishing and camping, and he will be remembered by family and friends for his love and appreciation of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Lewis is survived by his six children, Jack Beeman, Bart Frazier, Ann Beeman, Jody (Doug) Martin, Jennifer Smith, and Willard Beeman; sister, Janet (Scott) Kennedy; a brother, Roy (Christy) Beeman; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his wife and parents, Lewis was preceded in death by four siblings, Bill Beeman, Wanda Patton, John Beeman and Cretta Jones.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

A funeral service to honor his life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Elwood City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Elwood Health and Living Activities Department through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com