Jeffery Baldwin

Jeffery Clarke Baldwin, 52 of Seattle, Wash., passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 20, 2021. He was the son of the late Terry C. and Donita L. Baldwin.

While pursuing a career in nursing, he was an entertainer at Walt Disney World.

He was a graduate of Rollins College and went on to achieve his Bachelor Degree in Nursing and Masters Degree in Health Systems Management at Johns Hopkins University.

He was a major donor to Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center in Orlando, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

He was an active member of Equality Florida and the Human Rights Campaign, and a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity.

He is survived by his husband, Michal W. Wiesbrock; Auntie Mom Wanda Baldwin; a sister, Kerri Saunders; and a brother, Chris Baldwin.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton, Ind.

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions can be made in Jeffery’s memory to one of the charities that were very special to him; Los Angeles LGBT Center www.lalgbtcenter.org, The Trevor Project www.the-trevorproject.org, and Mary’s Place www.marysplaceseattle.org.