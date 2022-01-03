James David Knotts

James David “Jim” Knotts, 74, of Anderson, passed away surrounded by his family at home on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 following an extended illness.

He was born on June 2, 1947 in Elwood, the son of Gerald James and Okey R. (Robinson) Knotts.

Jim attended Elwood schools.

He was a die setter at Guide Lamp Division of General Motors in Anderson for 30 years and retired in 2006.

Jim was a member of U.A.W. Local 663 in Anderson.

He married Ramona “Mona” Knotts on Sept. 30, 1985, and they shared 36 years of marriage together.

Jim was an avid motorcycle owner, and loved nothing more than cruising on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

He was a member of the Anderson Eagles Lodge and formerly the Muncie Eagles Lodge. Jim was also a member of the Eagle Riders and the “Hog Chapter” in Munice. He was the former President of the Muncie Eagle Riders.

Jim especially enjoyed vegetable gardening and spending time with all his family.

Jim’s family includes his wife, Mona of Anderson; four children, Tonia (Nick) Nance of Frankton, Jenny Justice of Anderson, James C. (Amanda) Knotts of Green-wood, and Joe (Jamie) Knotts of Anderson; step-daughter, Leslie (Kevin) Rittenhouse of Elwood; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Alec Rittenhouse and four half-siblings, Bobby Langely, Billie Langley, Patsy Lemon, and Helen McCord.

A funeral service celebrating Jim’s life will be conducted at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Doug Linville officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. prior to the funeral on Thursday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Cremation will follow the services. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors are appreciated.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Anderson Eagles Lodge through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.