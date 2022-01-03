Fred McCorkle, 83, a long time resident of Windfall, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at IU University Hospital in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

Fred was born in Tipton, Ind., on July 27, 1938, and grew up in Curtisville, the son of the late Ed and Grace (Reed) McCorkle.

Fred graduated from Windfall High School in 1956.

He married Barbara (Dennis) McCorkle on Sept. 27, 1957 and they shared over 64 years of marriage.

He was a retired farmer, avid golfer, woodcrafter and gardener. Fred loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Barbara McCorkle of Windfall; daughter, Elaine (Brent) Reed of Yorktown; son, Bret (Eve) McCorkle of Stevens Point, Wis.; four grandchildren, Nick Holliday, Kelly (Matt) Kovac, Jordan McCorkle, and Jake Walters; brother, Jim McCorkle of Windfall; three sisters, Betty VanHorn of Windfall, Ann Wylie of Elwood, and Kathryn Ellis of Rigdon; and several nieces and nephews.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cheryl McCorkle; two brothers, Charlie and David McCorkle; and sister, Phyllis Abplanalp.

Fred’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for a later date.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to care for Fred and the McCorkle family.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Fred with a memorial contribution to an organization of your choosing.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.