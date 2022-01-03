TIPTON – Donald G. Rayls, 84, of rural Tipton County died on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo.

Don was born in Tipton County on Feb. 28, 1937 to Ora and Ona (Rawlings) Rayls.

He married Marcella Joan Bilby on April 21, 1958 and she preceded him in death on Nov. 29, 2005 after 47 years of marriage.

Don was first and foremost a farmer, but had also worked for the Norfolk & Western Railway, later renamed Norfolk Southern Railway, doing maintenance and inspections. His career took him from Tipton to Frankfort and finally Lafayette.

Prior to this Don had served in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of the Tetersburg Christian Church and loved gardening and listening to old country music. He loved dogs and really, all animals. Don enjoyed spending time with his friends.

Survivors include one son, Terry Rayls of Kokomo; one sister, Mary Lou Walker of Sheridan; a very dear friend Neva Favors and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Don will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Rex Dunning presiding. Don will be buried in Tetersburg Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army and the Tipton American Legion.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions in Don’s memory may be made to the Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, Ind. 46072.