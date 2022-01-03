David Kelly, 66, of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital.

He was born in Elwood on Nov. 2, 1955, to the late William and Barbara (Retherford) Kelly.

He graduated from the Elwood Community School System.

He is survived by two sisters, Donna Adams of Bloomington and Patricia (Carlos) Lopez of Texas; a brother, Steven A. Kelly of Anderson, and a half brother, Robert M. Kelly; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, David was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly L. Fields.

David’s wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to care for David and the Kelly family.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com