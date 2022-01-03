COLUMBUS – Christopher Herbert Bachmann, 53, of Columbus, passed from this life on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 4:50 p.m. at his residence of terminal brain cancer.

Mr. Bachmann was born on Aug. 19, 1968, in Elwood, the son of Herbert Charles and Nilda Davila Bachmann. On March 12, 1994, he married Tamara Kay Cregar.

He had worked at Cummins Engine Company as a customer integration leader and was a member of the International Model A Club. He enjoyed working in his barn, restoring several 60s era mustangs and his most treasured restoration was the one he had worked on lastly which was his father’s 1930s Model A Pick-up. Above all he loved spending time with his family, going on family vacations and spending time with his grandson.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Tamara K. Bachmann; sons, Rob (Jessica) Bachmann and Jason Bachmann, both of Columbus; mother, Nilda Bachmann of Indianapolis; grandson, Sullivan Bachmann; three sisters, Jannett (Arthur) Jackson of Kokomo, Nancy Bachmann of Kokomo, Loraine (Mike) Whitney of Fishers; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Bachmann was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Charles Bachmann.

In keeping with Mr. Bachmann’s wishes cremation will take place and a memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home on Washington Street in Columbus with Rob Smalley officiating.

Family and friends may call for visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Inurnment will follow at Garland Brook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given through the funeral home to the Glioblastoma Foundation.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the Bachmann family and a video tribute viewed at www.barkesweaverglick.com