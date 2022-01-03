Anna Procter, 95, and a lifelong resident of rural Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo after the blessing of a long, full life.

She was born June 16, 1926 in Anderson, the daughter of Daniel and Carmella (Duknowski) Usfo.

Anna grew up in Frankton. She was a 1944 graduate of Frankton High School before attending Indiana Business College in Fort Wayne.

Anna married Murice Procter on Oct. 20, 1945 and they shared over 73 years of marriage together before his passing in 2019.

Anna was a devoted homemaker and farmwife, and she was the co-owner of a successful family farming operation alongside Murice.

She was a member of Harmony Christian Church in Leisure where she formerly served as a Deaconess and was active in the Ladies Aide.

Anna was hardworking, was an excellent cook, and especially enjoyed collecting recipes. She also enjoyed sewing for many years and was an avid I.U. basketball fan. More than anything, Anna will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed. Her family finds comfort knowing she has been reunited with her husband, Murice.

Anna’s family legacy includes three daughters, Jacqueline Sue Lorensberg of Windfall, Kathryn Leona (Gary) Wilson of Elwood, and Deborah Anna (Ted) Moser of Elwood; six grandchildren, Dr. Christina Wilson-Frank (Kristen) of Carmel, Angela (Shannon) Deckard of Bagdad, Ky., Brian Lorensberg of Kokomo, Marcus Henderson of Elwood, Lisa Wilson (Shane Townsel) of Marion, and Elizabeth (Jarrod) Romine; seven great-grandchildren, Brant Deckard, Madison Deckard, Ethan Deckard, Logan Romine, Jaxon Romine, Brennen Townsel, Grace Wilson-Frank; nieces and nephews, Jack (Nancy) McClain, Mick McClain, Julie (Brad) Bath, and Rosalie Lane; and special extended family members, Garland Antrim and his family.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Murice Procter; infant son, Daniel Procter; son-in-law, Gene Lorensberg; siblings, Mary McClain, Alexan-der Usfo, Helen Crowel, John Usfo, and Raymond Usfo (infant); nephew, Donald McClain; and two nieces, Marie Hagan and Diane Peters.

A private funeral service for Anna will be conducted at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with members of her family speaking. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery. No public visitation will be held.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter or the charity of the donor’s choice.

