Toni S Bennett, 60, of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie following a brief illness.

She was born on May 24, 1961, in Sullivan, Ind., the daughter of the late Donald Bennett and Karol (Raines) Thompson.

Toni worked in customer service many years at various businesses.

She enjoyed cooking for her family, working sudoku puzzles, and more than anything loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Toni was a very selfless person who always put others before herself.

Toni was an amazing person and will be deeply missed.

Toni is survived by her daughter, Amy (Kedrick) Bulls and her four grandchildren that she raised as her own, Anthony (Leonna) Bennett, Rodney (Ashley) Andrews, Charmony (Zach-ary) Virgil and Breanna (Walter) Virgil; her four great- grandchildren, Xavior, Zinity, Kyzior, and Dominic; sister, Rae Anne (Tom) Holiday; uncle, Michael (Mary) Raines and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Toni was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Bell whom she also raised as her own; grandparents; brothers, Bryan Bennett and William Bennett (who died within hours of Toni) and sister, Jerri Lynn Bennett.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to once again serve the Bennett family in their time of loss.

Toni’s wishes were to have no formal services.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com