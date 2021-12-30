Thomas Robert “Tom” Yates, 73, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at home following an extended illness.

He was born Feb. 5, 1948 in Elwood, the son of Floyd R. “Red” and Mary Elizabeth “Liz” (Horner) Yates.

Tom was a 1966 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School and later attended Ball State College for four years.

He married Barbara A. Clouser on Aug. 24, 1968, and they shared over 53 years of marriage together.

Tom worked as a computer systems analyst for the Indiana State Auditor’s Office for 25 years and retired in 2010.

He was a member of East Main Street Christian Church in Elwood.

Tom enjoyed woodworking and was known for his ability to fix almost anything. He and Barb proudly built their own home in Tipton County where Tom enjoyed bird-watching on their property. Tom was an avid sports fan and faithfully rooted for the Indianapolis Colts and Purdue football teams. He and Barb enjoyed traveling for many years, and they had visited 48 U.S. states. Tom especially enjoyed writing poetry and playing the guitar and banjo.

More than anything, he will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.

Tom’s family legacy includes his wife, Barbara of Elwood; son, Jeremy (wife Amy) Yates of Union, Ky.; sister, Doneta Connor of Elwood; three grandchildren, Tristan Yates, Collin Yates, and Ava Yates; siblings-in-law, Diane (husband Jerry) Rode, Tom (wife Susan) Clouser, and Tim (wife Lou Ann) Clouser; and several nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Greg Arbuckle; in-laws, McAdoo “Mike” and Maxine Clouser; and two sisters-in-law, Merrilee Rice and Patricia Rogers.

A funeral service celebrating Tom’s life will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. prior to the funeral on Sunday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors are appreciated.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Franklin Graham’s Convoy of Hope through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay-com.