Thomas E. Ricker, 65, of Elwood, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 surrounded by his family following a brief illness.

He was born May 8, 1956 in Clarksville Pond, N.H., the son of Arthur Walter and Virginia (Carlton) Ricker.

Following graduation from Colebrook Academy (high school) in 1975, Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, and he remained a very patriotic veteran.

Tom worked as a truck driver and general laborer for the Town of Hudson in New Hampshire for 25 years, and he retired in July of 2012.

He married Diana L. “Dee Dee” Boyer on Dec. 8, 1978, and they shared over 37 years of marriage before her passing in 2016.

Tom enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and spending time outdoors in nature. He also enjoyed playing video games, traveling, and sight-seeing with his wife and family. Tom had a special love of animals, and especially loved his dogs.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather who always put his family first in life. Tom will be greatly missed.

Tom’s family legacy in-cludes two children, Nichelle M. (husband Michael) Young and Raymond T. (wife Cynthia) Ricker, all of Elwood; six siblings, Rebecca Ricker of Maine, Josephine Lougee of Maine, Floyd (Eleanor) Ricker of Kentucky, Arthur Ricker of Manchester, N.H., Velma Ricker of Nashua, and Flossy Ricker of Nashua; eight grandchildren, Natashia, Brian, Raielle, Chris, Raice, Luis, Ninoshka, and Peter; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Dee Dee Ricker.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life service will take place at the East Main Street Christian Church at a later date with the Rev. Roger Gardner officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.