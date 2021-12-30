BATAVIA, Ill. – Nadia Perkins (Ghandour), of Batavia, Ill., peacefully passed away on Dec. 26, 2021 surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.

Nadia was born on March 12, 1976, to Samir and Jacqueline Ghandur at Lutheran General Hospital in Des Plaines, Ill.

Nadia graduated from Lake Park High School and attended College of DuPage (COD) where she played on the Women’s Soccer Team. Upon leaving COD, Nadia began her career at Navistar in Melrose Park, where her father worked for over 30 years.

Nadia met Thad in February of 2001 and they were married on Aug. 31, 2003.

In 2010, Nadia left Navistar to fulfill her lifelong dream of raising her four boys Eric, Jack, Rhys, and Liam.

Nadia is survived by her husband, Thad; her four children, Eric, Jack, Rhys, and Liam; her parents, Samir and Jacqueline Ghandur; her siblings, Deena Vargocko (Ray) and Peter Ghandour (Immaculada); her in-laws Mike and Toni Perkins; and her brother and sister in-laws, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

On Nadia’s behalf, we would like to thank the countless people who supported Nadia and her family for the past year. Your kindness and compassion is why we are all proud to call Batavia home.

Furthermore, words cannot express the gratitude we have for the kindness and care extended to Nadia and family by the staff at Seasons Hospice Facility in Naperville.

Thank you all and God bless you.

A memorial service was held at The Moss Family Funeral Home in Batavia on Dec. 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. A family-only burial was held at The West Batavia Cemetery Dec. 31.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Batavia Memorial Park Bench and Tree planting via the Go FundMe page found here: https://www.gofund-me.com/f/nadia-perkins-ghandour-memorial-fundraiser?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=-copy_link_all&utm_source=customer