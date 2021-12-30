ANDERSON – Merl Street Jr., 90, passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.

Merl was born on June 14, 1931, in Alexandria to Ernest Merl and Frieda (Street) Street and was a graduate of Alexandria High School-Class of 1949.

He served his country in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean War.

He retired from Delco-Remy, formerly of Anderson in 1996 after 42 years of employment.

He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the IOOF Lodge in Anderson.

Merl was an avid gardener and loved riding his John Deere tractor. He was a fan of the Indianapolis Colts. Family was very important to Merl and he loved the time he got to spend with them.

Survivors: wife, Velma (Wilson) Street, whom he married Nov. 4, 1995; daughter, Tina Paro of Elwood and her daughter, Tassie Vetor; stepchildren, Diana (Mike) Boyd of Greenfield, Tonya (Larry) Pinkos of Keller, Texas, Vanessa Granger and Dan (Lorraine) Granger of Alexandria; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Janet Johnson of Anderson and Joann Osborn of Jeffersonville; brother, Jack Street of Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, William “Bud” Street; daughter, Sharon Helton and a step-daughter, Jama Granger; siblings, Jim Street, Judy Brenna, Catherine Holford, Helen Carter, Mildred Kemper, Dick Street and Joseph Street.

Services honoring Merl’s life and legacy will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with Chaplain Rob Miflin officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Street family will receive friends after 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Madison County Humane Society through the funeral home.

Mike and Connie Owens and staff are honored to care for Merl and serve the Street family.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com