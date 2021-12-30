Larry Chambers, 80, of Elwood passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at his residence.

Larry was born in Elwood on July 11, 1941, the son of the late Carl and Mary (Glass) Chambers.

He married Joyce Ann Deep on Oct. 25, 1959 and they shared over 62 years of marriage.

Larry retired from Delco-Remy in Anderson in 1993 after 25 years of service.

He enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors, woodworking, Civil War history, and western movies. More than anything, Larry loved being with family. He especially treasured spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife Joyce; three children, Carl (Tracey) Chambers, Rayna (Alvaro Moreno) Harris, and Jenny (Brian Paull) Casas; eight grandchildren, Travis Harris, Natalie Todd, Amanda Stout, Joiceann Janes, Adam Chambers, Lori Davidson, Kacie Taylor, and Alex Moreno; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Johnny (Barbara) Cham-bers, Carolyn Tomlinson, and Kathy (Terry) Raquet; and several nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Jaime Casas; sister and brother-in-law, Janie and Victor Angell; great-grandson, Logan Cham-bers; and brother-in-law, Doyle Tomlinson.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the nurses of Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Larry in his final days.

