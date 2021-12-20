INDIANAPOLIS – Sandra “Sandee” Manlove, 67, of Indianapolis, died at home on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

She was born in Kokomo on June 26, 1954, to Harry and Martha (Whitacre) Vautaw. On Feb. 14, 1981, she married David Manlove. David preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2011.

Funeral services for Sandee will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Long presiding. A private family burial will take place later at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service time on Wednesday. The funeral service will be live streamed and recorded for later viewing at www.young-nichols.com with a link under Sandee’s obituary.

The family requests everyone attending the visitation and funeral to please wear a mask or face covering.

Memorial contributions in Sandee’s honor may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.