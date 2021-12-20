Randall A. “Randy” Romine, age 67, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood following a brief illness.

A funeral service celebrating Randy’s life will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Michael Bell and Pastor Jack Bess officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and all visitors are greatly appreciated.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.