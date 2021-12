Lillie B. Jesse, age 91, of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis following a brief illness.

A funeral service to honor Lillie’s life and legacy took place on Monday with the Rev. Rodney Ellis of the First Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Burial followed in Forrestville Cemetery in Summitville.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.