ANDERSON – Larry Martin Reynolds, age 79, of Anderson and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the funeral home with the Rev. Roger Gardner officiating.

Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, or the Heartland Great Banquet in care of East Main Street Christian Church in Ewood.

