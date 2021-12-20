ANDERSON – James Rodney Windlan, 68, of Anderson, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Community Hospital of Anderson following a brief illness.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, 1010 North Main S. in Lapel, with Larry Kineman officiating. Burial will follow in Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery, Anderson.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lapel Boys Basketball program.

