SHERIDAN – Mary Elizabeth (Pickard) Rector, age 91, of Sheridan, passed away on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 11, 2021, at Homewood Health Campus in Lebanon.

A private family graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Crown View Cemetery in Sheridan. The Rev. VJ Stover will be the officiant for her service.

The family would like to personally thank Dr. Kent Erb, Homewood Heath Care and Paradigm Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary’s name to Sheridan Youth Assistance at http://youthassistance.org/sheridan-donation