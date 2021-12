Chief Warrant Officer 4, U.S. Navy, Retired John (Popeye) Boyd, Jr., 82, passed away Dec. 12, 2021.

Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Donations in his memory may be directed to ASPCA in lieu of flowers.

Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S 41st St. Wilmington N.C.