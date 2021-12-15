TIPTON – Byllie L. VanHorn, 91, of Tipton passed away at home on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Funeral services for Byllie will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Chaplain Brian Daehn presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon until the service time on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions in Byllie’s honor may be made to the Tipton County Public Library, 127 E. Madison St., Tipton, Ind. 46072.