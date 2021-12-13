Virginia S. Carpenter

Virginia S. “Ginnie” Carpenter, 95, of Elwood, passed away on Wednes-day, Dec. 8, 2021 at Elwood Health & Living Assisted Living after a long, full life.

A funeral service celebrating Virginia’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Ellis officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation will be held for family and friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral Wednesday at Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors are greatly appreciated.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Missionary Baptist Church.

