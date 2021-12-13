Peggy Lou Hinds, 83, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family after a brief illness.

A memorial service celebrating Peggy’s life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home in Elwood with her brother, Danny Hinds, officiating.

A brief visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. Private burial will take place in Knox Chapel Cemetery in rural Fairmount. Health precautions for the safety of the family and all visitors are greatly appreciated.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Landon Guild Sorority through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.