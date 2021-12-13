Lillian E. Gipe

Alexandria – Lillian E. (LeRoy) Gipe, 95, entered in to peace and rest on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, from the Alexandria Care Center following an extended illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 820 West Madison Street, Alexandria. Father Martin Sandhage will be the Celebrant. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Gipe family will receive friends in the narthex of St. Mary’s Church after 11 a.m. Thursday prior to the Mass.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary’s School, 820 West Madison Street, Alexandria, Ind. 46001.

