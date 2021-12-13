ALEXANDRIA – Kassie Odom, 36, a special angel went home to be with Jesus for Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, from Ascension St. Vincent Carmel hospital following a brief illness.

A service honoring Kassie’s life and legacy will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 North Harrison Street, Alexandria with Mike Owens as celebrant. Cremation will follow the services and inurnment will take place in the Garden of Serenity Columbarium Garden at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call after 4 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service.

Mike and Connie Owens and staff are honored to care for Kassie and serve the Odom/Auler families.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com