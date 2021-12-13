Bonnie J. McCune

SUMMITVILLE – Bonnie J. (Bright) McCune, 78, passed away on Wednes-day, Dec. 8, 2021, at Community Hospital in Anderson following a brief illness.

Family and friends are invited to a public graveside service honoring Bonnie’s life at 2:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Vinson Cemetery at Summitville. The Rev. John Foster will officiate.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Van Buren Township Fire District, P.O. Box 397, Summitville, Ind. 46070.

Owens-Noffze Funeral Home is honored to care for Bonnie and serve the McCune family.

