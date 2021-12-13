Betty Howard

SUMMITVILLE, IN – Betty L. (Florea) Howard, 95, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, from Summit Health and Living, Summitville, following an extended illness.

Services honoring Betty’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 North Harrison Street, Alexandria with Pastor Greg Hiatt officiating. Interment will follow in Park Cemetery in Fairmount.

The Howard family will receive friends after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children online at https://-donate.lovetotherescue.org/give or the Activity Fund at Summit Health and Living, 701 South Main Street, Summitville, Ind. 46070.

