Melissa L. Rockhill

ALEXANDRIA – Former Alexandria resident Melissa L. “Missy” Rockhill, 56, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, from Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria. Private inurnment services will take place at Marion National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

