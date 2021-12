CICERO – Lowell Heiser, age 89, of Cicero, passed away at his home on Dec. 2, 2021.

No formal services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson Street in Cicero, where you may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Think of Lowell when you fill your bird feeder or catch a glimpse of a whitetail.