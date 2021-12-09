ALEXANDRIA – Betty Jane Nugent, 91, passed away at her residence in Anderson on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, following an extended illness.

She was born on Nov. 1, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Cecil (True) Humphrey.

Services honoring Betty’s life and legacy will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St, Anderson, Ind. 46016, with Pastor Phil Rogers officiating. Crema-tion will follow the services.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Anderson First United Methodist Church.

The family would extend their sincerest appreciation to Heart-to-Heart Hospice, especially Paula and Stephanie, her CNAs, Pastor Phil, her loving and caring Chaplain, the lovely and dear Rachael, her Social Worker, and Mike, Nikki, and the amazing Shellie, her Nurses. They would also like to thank the staff at Middletown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, especially Brenda, Autumn, Katlynn, Stacia, Emily, Bill and Payton, her CNAs, Jackie, Jo, Tammy, and Beth, her nurses, and Rachel, Jessica, Jake, Janelle, and Jennifer, her Physical Therapists. Thanks to Shannon, Stacia, and Caitlyn for their loving touch. And last but not least, thank you to Austin for the amazing 24 hour care you gave your grandmother.

Memorial contributions can be made to Anderson First United Methodist Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Mike and Connie Owens and staff are honored to care for Betty and serve the Nugent family.

