Sgt. Sarah Reynolds, Ret. of Elwood, and formerly of Waterford, Mich., died Nov. 12, 2021.

She requested no funeral, but a Celebration of Life which will be held at St.Vincent Hospital, Elwood, Classroom B on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be served.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Elwood Animal Shelter.