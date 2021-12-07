Ruth H. Wann, 100, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Elwood Health & Living Care Center after a long, full life.

A funeral service celebrating Ruth’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Jeff Haill officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will take place from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Thursday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors are greatly appreciated.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Alumni Association through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.copherfeslermay.com.