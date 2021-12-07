Richard L. Israel

Richard L. “Dick” Israel, 83, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Elwood Health and Living Center.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood with Fr. Dennis Goth officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com