ALEXANDRIA – John R. Grose, 83, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis following a brief illness.

A service to celebrate John’s life will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison Street, Alexan-dria.

Friends may call at the funeral home after 1 p.m. on Monday prior to the service.

Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery, Alexandria.

In lieu of flowers, John has requested donations be made to the Alexandria-Monroe Township Historical Society, 313 North Harrison Street, Alexandria, IN 46001, or envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

