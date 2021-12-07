Jeffrey L. Riall

ALEXANDRIA – Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Riall, 65, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Community Hospital in Anderson following a brief illness.

Funeral services honoring Jeff’s life and legacy will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 South Park Avenue (State Road 9) with Pastor Michael Deutsch officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

The Riall family will receive friends after noon prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria First Baptist Church in Jeff’s memory.

