George D. Brewer, 85, a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood.

Family and friends may call at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St., in Elwood from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

A funeral service to honor George’s life and his dedication to Elwood and its fire service will be held on Friday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Roger Gardner officiating. Burial will follow at the Elwood City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the City of Elwood Fire Department Restricted Do-nations. Donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

