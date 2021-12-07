Elizabeth ‘Betty” Naden, 85, of Tipton, died at 3:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Jan. 27, 1936 in Lebanon, New Hampshire, to William Chase and Pauline (Wilcox) Wheeler. Betty was married twice, she first married Vance Funkhouser on Nov. 20, 1954 and then later on she married Robert Bruce Naden on June 6, 1979. Robert Naden preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 1980.

A memorial celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Kemp United Methodist Church with the Rev. Karla Elliott presiding. The family will receive friends from noon until service time. Masks are recommended. Inurnment at Fairview Cemetery will take place following the ceremony.

Memorial donations may be made to Whitestown American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, 5 Linville Ave, Whitestown, IN 46075 or Tipton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, IN 46072.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.