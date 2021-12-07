David A. “Dave” Gillam, age 56, of Tipton, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at I.U. Health North Hospital in Carmel following a brief battle with COVID-19.

A memorial service celebrating Dave’s life will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Cicero Christian Church in Cicero with Pastor Bradley Speck and Pastor Adam Colter officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the church.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home is honored to handle Dave’s funeral arrangements. Health precautions for the safety of the family and all visitors are greatly appreciated.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association through the funeral home.

