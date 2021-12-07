ALEXANDRIA – Barbara A Shanley, 85 of Alexandria died on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Summit Health & Living, Summitville after an extended illness.

Burial of Barbara’s cremains will take place in the Fort Steuben Burial Estates, Steubenville, Ohio at a later date.

Bud & Susan Whetsel are honored and blessed to care for Barbara and to serve the Shanley family.

For additional obituary information and online condolences visit Barbara’s tribute page at www.whetselfuneralservice.com.

.