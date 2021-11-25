Robert L. Kemp, 96, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at Riverwalk Village in Noblesville.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street, in Noblesville.

Services will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Noblesville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indiana-polis, IN 46240.

