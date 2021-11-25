Rev. Clifford D. Payne, 82, of Elwood, passed away following a courageous battle with COVID-19 on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Marion General Hospital.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood chapel.

Funeral service celebrating Cliff’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Bigham officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the U.S. Army and the Elwood VFW Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Frankton American Legion.

