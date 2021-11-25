URBANA, Ind. – Peggy Joan Heflin, 88, formerly of rural Urbana, died at 7:21 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Wellbrooke of Wabash.

She was born on Aug. 25, 1933, in Tipton, to Orrien Alexander and Delee (Freeland) Morris.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., in Wabash, with Pastor Jerry Gauthier officiating. Burial will be in Mississinewa Cemetery, Somerset, Ind. Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorial is Wabash Zion Lutheran Church.

