Jennifer Lynn King

Jennifer Lynn “DenDen” King, 44, of Elwood, passed away following a brief illness at IU Methodist Hospital on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood chapel.

Funeral service celebrating Jennifer’s life will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the Dunnichay Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Hahn officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Animal Shelter.

