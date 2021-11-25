CLAYPOOL, Ind. – Harold A. Ley, 89, of Claypool and formerly of Sharpsville and Tipton, died at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Butch Troke presiding. Burial will follow at Sharpsville Cemetery.

Visitation will also be on Friday from 11 a.m. until service time.

Memorial donations may be made to: Beaver Dam United Methodist Church 9798 W. 1000 South, Akron, IN 46910.